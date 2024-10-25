Central, West Africa adopt AI to manage borders

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – CUSTOM officials in Central and West Africa have undergone training in artificial intelligence (AI) as the two blocs leverage technology to enhance border management and facilitate trade.

A total of 42 officials from Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Mali have been equipped with the requisite skills following a week-long capacity-building workshop hosted by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Abuja.

Kenneth Olowo, NCS Deputy Comptroller, stated that the workshop aimed to revolutionise customs operations by offering transformative solutions to streamline processes and enhance border security.

Olowo, who is also the Director of the Regional Training Centre in Abuja, believes by leveraging AI technologies, customs authorities can modernise their practices, improve decision-making and adapt to the evolving demands of international trade.

“Customs authorities are increasingly interested in adopting AI in their operations,” he said.

“Given the increasing significance of AI in various industries and its potential to revolutionise processes, it is crucial for customs administrations in the West and Central African region to equip their staff with the necessary skills and knowledge to harness the power of AI effectively.”

Olowo also advocated for the use of Machine Learning (ML) and Predictive Analytics for risk assessment and anomaly detection.

“Leveraging machine learning algorithms enables customs administrations to optimise risk management and effectively detect irregularities,” he explained.

Participants also received training on the applications of Geo AI for cargo tracking and mapping technologies in customs operations.

“The skills acquired would empower participants to modernise and secure their borders more effectively,” Olowo concluded.

This week, NCS announced a pilot project to accelerate its transition into paperless administration.

Central and West Africa are the most volatile blocs in Sub-Saharan Africa. They are prone to Islamist insurgency and it is believed the proliferation of drugs and illegal weapons are a result of leaky borders.

– CAJ News