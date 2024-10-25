Huawei Cloud reports exponential growth in partners in SA

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI Cloud has disclosed it has served more than 1 000 customers and 450 partners since launching in the continent’s most advanced economy five years ago.

In this time, its public cloud business has grown more than 16 times, making it one of the top three cloud providers in the local internet as a service market.

Over the coming five years, it will assist to accelerate the digital transformation for local industries to support the implementation of South Africa’s National Digital and Cloud Policy, thus driving the growth of the country’s digital economy.

Executives made the pledge at the just-concluded Huawei Cloud Summit held north of Johannesburg.

“Huawei Cloud is committed to building a digital South Africa with social equality, cultural diversity, and economic prosperity,” said Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales.

She assured that Huawei Cloud hoped to build a local platform that empowered South Africa and its enterprises.

“Only when the local ecosystem is sustainable and healthy can the digitisation dream be fully realised,” Shi said.

While it launched its Cloud service in 2019, Huawei has a 25-year history in South Africa.

“Now we want to share our global expertise in leveraging cloud and AI (artificial intelligence) models with local partners,” Will Meng, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei South Africa, said.

At the event, the availability of Huawei Cloud Stack 8.5 was announced. This new offering will take a hybrid approach and is anticipated to bring advantages of more powerful cloud infrastructure, advanced cloud services and better industry-specific solutions within Huawei’s Cloud Stack.

Flexus series cloud services and the industry-specific Pangu Models will also be introduced to the market to tackle complex issues for South African enterprises.

Mark Chen, President of Global Solutions and Sales at Huawei Cloud, outlined the successes that the company has achieved in South Africa.

“We supply 15ms low latency coverage across South Africa and we offer 53ms low latency coverage across Sub-Saharan Africa,” Chen said.

Huawei Cloud has committed to the growth of its local partners creating a flourishing local ecosystem by collaborating with system integrators and independent software vendors.

It has launched several digital talent cultivation projects like Leap, ICT Academy and Seeds for the Future, benefiting over 16 000 people.

“With our ecosystems and solutions, we can make a digital South Africa better together,” said Steven Chen, CEO of Huawei Cloud South Africa.

– CAJ News