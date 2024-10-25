Safaricom 5G rollout covers almost entire Kenya

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – SAFARICOM, Kenya’s leading telecommunications operator, has implemented 5G network infrastructure across 43 of the 47 counties in the country this year.

The rollout, including in underprivileged and underserved areas, is part of efforts to provide faster internet connectivity to customers.

“This has established us as a market leader in digital connection and innovation, ensuring every community has access to high-speed, reliable internet,” said Peter Ndengwa, Safaricom Chief Executive Officer.

He was presenting the company 2024 Annual Sustainability Report.

“Bridging the digital divide improves access to key services, promotes economic development, and strengthens our position as a national leader in digital transformation of society,” Ndegwa said.

During the period, Safaricom’s subscriber base has reached 44,67 million, representing a market share of 65,6 percent.

In Ethiopia, in 2024, it has grown to 4,35 million subscribers, after expanding to the neighbouring country the previous year.

Safaricom, noted in ten weeks, constructed a state-of-the- art 4G phone manufacturing factory, which was officially launched last October by President William Ruto.

The company is a participant in the East Africa Device Assembly Kenya Limited (EADAK).

Ndegwa disclosed the company had by March 2024 produced over 291 000 devices and created more than 139 local jobs, contributing to the growth of Kenya’s economy while fostering innovation in the tech sector.

The factory currently assembles two devices under the Neon brand—Neon Smarta and Neon Ultrand is continuously exploring new innovations to expand the range of smart devices.

All these achievements are part of a strategy to transform from a “telco to a tech-co” by 2030.

With technology at the heart of our strategy, we are on a journey of transformation, evolving

“This transition will enable us to tap into new opportunities and meet the evolving needs of our customers, while continuing to contribute to social and environmental sustainability,” Ndegwa said.

– CAJ News