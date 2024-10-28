Kenya creators urged to comply with Meta policies

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYAN content creators have been advised to maintain a clean profile in the digital space in order to benefit from the move by Meta to monetise local content.

John Tanui, the Principal Secretary: State Department for Information and Communications Technology and Digital Economy, disclosed that some local creators were not befitting because they were non-compliant and in breach of policies by the American-headquartered technology conglomerate.

“You need to be responsible,” Tanui said, addressing tertiary learners and prospective content creators, while launching a digital lab in the Rift Valley region.

“When Meta announced monetisation on Facebook, a number of people were complaining that they were not monetising as fast as others. Others were unable to monetise,” he said

Tanui explained, “When we checked with Meta, they told us they have issues with the accounts. They were not compliant with the policies of those (Facebook) platforms.”

“So, it’s important as you go to the digital platforms, to make sure you maintain a profile that is acceptable to the policies of the platforms. Don’t use it to damage your own brand because that will be the marketplace you will be using.”

Tanui added that creators that used such platforms used it for abusive purposes, and posting pictures that were not compliant, were sabotaging themselves.

“Please be responsible in the digital space. Maintain a clean journey in the digital journey,” he insisted.

Kenya is rolling out digital labs around the East African country to enable youth access to digital jobs.

In August, Kenya introduced some tools to allow eligible content creators to earn money in Kenya.

These include in-stream ads and Facebook ads on reels.

