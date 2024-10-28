Pirates preserve perfect start to Betway Premiership

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A RARE defeat for Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates maintaining a perfect start to the season, and a couple of red cards issued, it has been an eventful Betway Premiership weekend.

Defending champions Sundowns stumbled 1-0 at Polokwane City on Sunday, dropping points for the first time this season at the Old Peter Mokaba.

This slightly dents the Brazilians’ quest for an eighth consecutive league title. It is early days nonetheless.

With Orlando Pirates winning 2-1 against AmaZulu 2-1 at Orlando on Friday, Downs had to win to pull level with Pirates.

AmaZulu remain bottom after losing all games.

The contrasting results leaves Pirates top of the standings with 15 points. The Mamelodi side a three points behind.

Another of the “Big Three”, Kaizer Chiefs lost 1-0 away to Supersport United at the Peter Mokaba on Saturday. Through the win, United exacted revenge on Chiefs after last week’s 4-0 loss in the Carling Cup at the same venue.

Chiefs are ninth, with this being the second successive defeat after the loss to Sundowns a month ago. The two sides are in action on Saturday in the quarterfinal of the Carling Cup, at FNB Stadium.

This past Saturday, Chippa United shot to third on the log with ten points after defeating Golden Arrows 2-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay in the south coast.

Royal AM won their first game of the season after overcoming Sekhukhune United 2-0 at the Harry Gwala.

Marumo Gallants and winless TS Galaxy drew 1-1 at the former’s Dr Molemela Stadium.

The hosts played the entire second half with ten men after Edgar Manaka was sent off late in the first half.

There was another red card at King Goodwill Zwelithini where hosts Richards Bay and Stellenbosch drew 0-0.

Jayden Adams saw red.

On Sunday, hosts Cape Town City and newcomers Magesi were drab in a match that also finished goalless.

– CAJ News