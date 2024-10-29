Nigeria attracts increased Swedish investments in ICT sector

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA is positioning itself as an investment destination of choice for Swedish investors in the 5G-technology, sustainable transport and renewable energy sectors.

A partnership has been signed between delegations of the respective countries, paving way for further Swedish investments and partnerships in the West African country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, led a Nigeria delegation to the Scandinavian nation where the pact has been reached.

Host foreign affairs minister, Malmer Stenergard, received the delegation.

“Nigeria is undertaking an extensive green and digital transition and there are great opportunities for Swedish companies to contribute,” she said.

Stenergard described Nigeria as a major regional and global power with a rapidly growing population.

The Nigerian population is estimated at over 230 million people. Nigeria is forecast to be the world’s third most populous country by 2050 after India and China.

Around 40 Swedish companies operate in Nigeria where they provide solutions ranging from 5G-technology and sustainable transport to renewable energy.

“As a forerunner in an IT-driven economy in various sectors, Nigeria is well-positioned to become West Africa’s technological hub,” said Minister for International Development Cooperation, Benjamin Dousa.

He has been part of the delegation.

Dousa said there were numerous new businesses and technological development and innovation centres that showcased a rapidly growing industry.

“This is an opportunity that Swedish companies cannot afford to miss,” he said.

During the Swedish tour, the Nigeria delegation also met the Crown Princess and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

The European country views Nigeria as an important trade partner to Sweden in sub-Saharan Africa. Sectors such as energy, information and communication technologies, environmental technology, urban planning and infrastructure development are seen as holding special interest for Swedish companies.

– CAJ News