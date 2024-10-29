Orange, Mastercard partner to digitise payments in Africa

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ORANGE Middle East and Africa and Mastercard have announced a partnership to expand access to mobile financial services across Sub-Saharan Africa.

This collaboration is set to enable millions of Orange Money wallet holders to access digital payments through Mastercard’s global network of merchants by 2025.

The partnership will be rolled out in seven countries – Cameroon, Central African Republic (CAR), Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Senegal and Sierra Leone.

Orange Money customers will be able to instantly obtain a virtual or physical debit card, linked directly to their Orange Money wallets. These cards are to allow seamless payments both locally and internationally, enabling transactions with local merchants and on any website or mobile app that accepts Mastercard.

Customers can request their virtual debit card via Max it—Orange’s Super App—and collect a physical card at a designated Orange Money Mastercard point of sale.

Aminata Kane, CEO Orange Money Group, Middle East and Africa, said, “This collaboration is an opportunity to bring top notch innovation to our customers, allow to pay with the Mastercard card linked to their Orange Money wallet when they travel internationally, and give them access to online shopping all over the world, in a simple and secure way.”

According to the African Digital Banking Transformation Report, 48 percent of the adult population in Africa is banked.

The collaboration between Orange and Mastercard thus aims to accelerate financial access, contributing to the financial empowerment of underserved communities.

Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President Market Development, Mastercard Emerging Markets, said “At Mastercard, we are committed to advancing financial inclusion by leveraging cutting-edge technology to create meaningful, scalable impact.”

The executive believes the collaboration with Orange Money represents a significant step in unlocking the full potential of digital financial services across Africa, enabling millions to participate in the global economy.

“This collaboration is a testament to our vision to building an inclusive digital ecosystem that leaves no one behind,” Ajmal said.

Orange has more than 160 million customers and 37 million active Orange Money accounts in 17 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

– CAJ News