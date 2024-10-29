Press Statement: Something special is coming to South Africa!

JOHANNESBURG, 29th OCTOBER 2024, –/ Centre for African Journalists – GET ready for an unparalleled adventure filled with smiles and surprise experiences across Mzansi.

This iconic character, known for their vibrant purple hue and playful spirit, is here to spread happiness and create magical moments everywhere they go. Expect exciting new menu additions inspired by this much-loved figure, perfect for sharing with friends and family.

Immerse yourself in the festivities!

Follow us for more details as we reveal tour dates and exclusive appearances at locations around the country.

It’s going to be an epic, and you won’t want to miss it!

Distributed by Centre for African Journalists, (CAJ) News Africa on behalf of McDonald’s South Africa.

For information contact:

Fikelephi Masilela

PR and Exec Communications

Tel: 011 236 2300 / 083 618 5354

Email: Fikelephi.masilela@za.mcd.com

Mamello Raborifi

Tel: 083 214 5681

Email: mamello@teserohub.co.za