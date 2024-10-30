Doctors suspend operations in central Mali

from RUDD KONTE in Bamako, Mali

Mali Bureau

BAMAKO, (CAJ News) – MÉDECINS Sans Frontières (MSF or Doctors Without Borders) has temporarily suspended medical activities in central Mali after an attack on its staff.

An MSF team, along with civilians and community health workers, were attacked in the Segou region of Mali.

Discussions with stakeholders are underway to enable them resume provision of critical medical care as soon as possible.

On the outskirts of Nampala in the Segou region, an MSF team and community health workers were violently attacked and robbed by armed men, along with civilians.

The men who carried out the attacks were conducting regular military operations in the area.

“Our team was providing care to the community when the incident took place,” said an MSF spokesperson.

“This violence against civilians and humanitarian workers is unacceptable.”

“Following this incident, we had to take the difficult decision to temporarily suspend our medical activities in the Nampala area, depriving communities of essential care,” the MSF spokesperson said.

MSF said discussions were underway with all local, regional, and national stakeholders to ensure that such violence does not occur again.

“This would enable us to resume providing essential care to people as soon as possible, with complete safety for our teams.”

MSF has been present in Nampala since 2022.

Years of conflict have led to high health needs in the region. The number of cases of malaria is rising.

– CAJ News