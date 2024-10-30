Global expands SA crypto currency footprint

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE provider of crypto currency payment solutions, Xion Global, is expanding its operations in South Africa.

This is anticipated to enable users to make seamless, fast, and cost-free transactions across a network of over 1 million merchants in the country, with plans to expand globally.

Officials believe Xion Global is leading the way in revolutionising how consumers and businesses engage with stablecoin payments on blockchain networks and this breakthrough represents a significant step toward mainstream crypto adoption, enabling consumers to pay with USDT (Tether or Stablecoin) in both online and in-store environments using nothing more than a Web3 wallet.

Transactions would be over the Solana platform.

Solana has emerged as one of the most scalable and high-performance blockchain platforms, with over 100 billion transactions processed to date and a rapidly growing user base.

Xion Global believes given Solana’s increasing transaction volume and growing prominence in decentralized finance (DeFi), Xion Global’s initiative is poised to be a “game-changer” in the global payments ecosystem.

“Gasless USDT payments on Solana offer an unmatched user experience. We’re thrilled to bring this to over a million merchants and soon to the global market,” said Aeryn Quarmby, the company’s Chief Operations Officer.

According to Xion Global, new products and features are already in development and will soon hit the market, offering more ways for consumers and businesses to leverage stablecoins like USDT.

“We’re building an ecosystem that will bring greater adoption of stablecoins and blockchain technology. The future of decentralized payments is bright, and we’re just getting started,” Quarmby added.

– CAJ News