Huawei, partners gear up to empower SA SMEs

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI and its partners are gearing up to accelerate the digital transformation of South African small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

This is through the Huawei eKit portfolio, first launched locally earlier this year, encompassing a broad variety of cutting-edge enterprise-grade products for SMEs.

Designed to support SME trends such as digitalization and growing adoption of cloud services, the eKit portfolio includes streamlined and cost-effective networking solutions, optical products and storage products such as Wi-Fi APs, diversified switches, multi-service gateways, mini FTTO, SSDs and IdeaHub and IdeaPesence smart office and telepresence solution.

The solutions harness the latest Wi-Fi 6 and 7 technologies, delivering superior and wide-ranging Wi-Fi through indoor and outdoor access points in sites such as SME offices, economy hotels, schools and small factories.

The Huawei eKit official website and Huawei eKit app both complement the hardware offering by providing a one-stop digital platform that will support efficient operations for distribution partners, including transactions, marketing, enablement, deployment, and maintenance.

Attributing its strong growth in the South African market to the work of its channel partners, Huawei said the eKit range was proving to be a win-win portfolio for resellers, installers, and internet service providers.

Vincent Liu, Director of Commercial and Distribution Business at Huawei South Africa’s Enterprise Business, spoke at the recent eKit Annual Summit, a premier gathering designed to celebrate and empower SME resellers, distributors and new partners.

“This event aims to strengthen partnerships, share insights, and showcase innovative solutions tailored for SMEs,” Liu said.

The event highlighted the value added by partners Eurobyte, Mustek, Nology, Pinnacle and Skyco.

– CAJ News