Zambia marks 60 years of ties with China

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with China.

President Hakainde Hichilema presided over an event themed, “Pass on the Spirit to the Next Generation and Jointly Build a Shared Future.”

During the event held at the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) memorial park in Chongwe district, where the president reiterated that Zambia would continue fostering cordial relations with China.

Hichilema said the country’s first president, Kenneth Kaunda (now late), laid the foundation leading to the railway transport sector in partnership with China and Tanzania.

“This is a clear demonstration that what we do today or what we did yesterday will definitely matter tomorrow,” the president said.

He expressed gratitude to China for standing with Zambia since independence in 1964.

“We remain committed to this friendship,” Hichilema stated.

Zambia gained independence from Britain in 1964.

The Southern African country commemorated 60 years of self-rule last week.

Han Jing, China ambassador to Zambia, presented at a public lecture leading up to the commemorations.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zambia, bilateral relations have always had the comparative advantages of political mutual trust, economic complementarity and people-to-people friendship,” the envoy said.

– CAJ News