Zimbabwe Needs Bigger Player Pool and the Key Lies with Administrators, says Guy Whittall

JOHANNESBURG – FORMER Zimbabwe international Whittall, who appeared in three World Cups, believes the national cricket team can revive itself with new sets of players if the administrators can use the finances wisely.

Zimbabwe maintained parity with South Africa in the 1990s as a cricketing power. The nation gradually slipped into a coma due to corruption, lack of funding, and financial strain caused by inflation. In recent years, they faced suspension from the International Cricket Council for a brief period in 2019 for government interference in the sport, a long-standing problem for two decades.

After failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2019, 2023, and the T20 World Cup 2024, Sikandar Raza’s men are on a mission to turn the tide with an eye on the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

They broke records at the T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifiers in Nairobi by winning five out of five. Last week, the side registered 344/4 against Gambia, a record total in the T20I format. It came three days after they scored 286/5 against Seychelles.

The key lies with administrators

Former Zimbabwe all-rounder Guy Whittall, who appeared in 46 Tests and 147 ODIs — including three ODI World Cups in 1996, 1999 and 2003 — welcomes the glimpse of hope. The 52-year-old believes the key lies in the long-term vision of the Zimbabwe Cricket board.

“We have had youngsters playing up to 26 or 27, then moving to other fields. If the administration can sort themselves and there is a bigger pool of players by taking the game to the masses, it can get better. They also need to use their finances wisely and be accountable. We will always have a glimpse of hope as we have the talent. Unfortunately, we don’t have people plying their trade for long enough,” Whittall told Sportsboom.com.

Zimbabwe has a private school cricket system, which only those with money or a scholarship can afford. To make the sport accessible to school children all over the region, ZC turned Takashinga Cricket Club into an international venue.

They hosted last year’s World Cup qualifiers with kids in attendance.

“The club facilities should be operational for all players. I have been in the crowds before, and the cricket knowledge is there among the African people. They want the country to do well. It is always a great start when the people are behind it.

“It all comes down to administration to get the basics right. At least, give the nation a chance. As soon as they become more responsible with a vision, the ICC and various other organisations will come into the party to help,” said Whittall, who played with the greats of the game such as Dave Houghton, the Flower brothers (Andy and Grant), Heath Streak and Alistair Campbell.

Sikandar Raza, a leader

Whittall heaped praise on Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, who has been single-handedly anchoring the side. He scored an unbeaten 133 off 43 balls in the record-breaking match against Gambia.

The 38-year-old batting all-rounder smashed 15 sixes on the road to his maiden T20I ton.

“We had Andy Pycroft and Houghton when we were starting, so you need senior heads to guide you like Raza. When we had Gary Ballance playing for us, it was nice as he was one player who could take the innings deep. I have watched Brian Bennett among the youngsters. He has a good head and could be one of the players who may come through,” said Whittall, who finished his career with 4,912 international runs and 139 wickets.

Whittall retired in 2003 after the ICC Cricket World Cup, jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Those were the early years of cricketing decline in the African nation as senior players Andy Flower and Henry Olonga wore black armbands to protest against the authoritarian government of Robert Mugabe.

Zimbabwe can take a leaf out of the books of Afghanistan and cause a turnaround.

“When I stopped 21 years ago, Afghanistan and Ireland had not started and now, they have upped their game. The Afghans are world-beaters now. We don’t want to reverse from where we are right now. We still have a nucleus of players, and our school system is strong. If we have a willing population towards the game, it can turn around quickly,” he said.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to play Pakistan in three ODIs and as many T20Is at home in November.

NB: This article was supplied by SportsBoom.

– CAJ News