Zimplats invests millions to replace depleted mines

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMPLATS has spent US$413 million to replace some depleted mines in Zimbabwe.

The company disclosed the investment in its quarterly update, which ended September 30.

It provided an update on the development of Mupani Mine, which replaces the depleted Rukodzi and Ngwarati mines.

Zimplats stated this was progressing well and remained on schedule, with full production of 3,6 million tonnes per annum planned for the first half of 2029.

The Bimha Mine upgrade, to partly replace tonnage from Mupfuti Mine on depletion in full year 2029, was completed in full year 2024 with its design capacity successfully increased from 2 million tonnes to 3,1 million tonnes per annum.

Cumulatively, $413 million has been spent on these projects as at September 30, 2024, against a total project budget of $468 million.

A total of US$412 million has been spent on the smelter expansion and SO2 abatement plant project against a total project budget of $544 million.

Hot commissioning of the expanded smelter began in the quarter under review, with first matte tapped in October 2024.

Some $36 million has been spent on the 35MW solar plant project against a budget of $37 million.

The solar plant was commissioned at the end of August 2024 and is currently ramping up power generation to design capacity.

A total of $29 million has been spent on the Base Metal Refinery refurbishment project, against a total budget of $190 million.

– CAJ News