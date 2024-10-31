Mozambique post-election violence claims over 40 lives

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – MOZAMBIQUE is increasingly becoming tense after security forces allegedly killed at least 47 protesters during ongoing post-election protests.

The situation is projected to worsen amid calls by the opposition leader, Venancio Mondlane supported by the Optimistic People for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS) for weeklong nationwide demonstrations near the National Electoral Commission (Comissao Nacional de Eleicoes, CNE) and ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) offices from Thursday (today) to the first week of November.

Protests are set for around the Southern African country, culminating in a main demonstration in the capital, Maputo, on November 7.

The protests follow the announcement by the CNE of Daniel Chapo, of the FRELIMO, as the winner of the October 9 presidential elections, with 71 percent of the vote.

His rivals, including PODEMOS, United Patriotic Front (FPU) and the Democratic Movement of Mozambique (MDM) as well as longtime rival, the Mozambique National Resistance (RENAMO) have disputed the poll as rigged.

Party supporters have taken to the streets in protests and security personnel are accused of firing live ammunition to disperse demonstrations.

More than 460 people have been arrested.

Authorities have also reported that 60 police officers have been injured during the skirmishes.

Police have opened a case against Mondlane for his alleged instigation of the violence.

Crisis24 has forecast thousands of protesters to join nationwide rallies in the coming days.

Protest activity will likely occur in large urban areas, such as Maputo, Beira and Nampula, as well as the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado, Niassa, and Zambezia.

In Maputo, movements were likely to concentrate near FRELIMO and CNE offices near Kenneth Kaunda and Joaquin Chissano Avenues.

Some foreign diplomatic missions have warned of potential rallies and disruptions and advised their citizens to minimize unnecessary movements during such events.

Filipe Nyusi, the outgoing president, has in a recent virtual meeting with Mozambican ambassadors from their countries of mission updated the envoys on the post-election situation.

“I reported that the process has not yet ended, including the appeal we have been making to Mozambicans to wait serene for the closure of this process, united, cohesive and focused on development,” Nyusi said.

Mozambique has suffered streaks of violence since the attainment of independence from Portugal in 1975.

The worst episode was the death of over 1 million people during a civil war from 1977 to 1992 emanating from conflict between the main opposition then RENAMO and FRELIMO.

– CAJ News