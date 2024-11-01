Winds of political change blowing in Botswana

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – THE opposition has taken a significant, if not unassailable, lead in the Botswana elections, with indications the only party that has governed since independence 56 years ago would surrender its position.

It is the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) of Duma Boko that has opened the lead, in an effort to unseat the former liberation movement, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), led by incumbent President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

UDC was at the time of publication cruising in constituencies in the country’s major areas, including the capital Gaborone and second city of Francistown.

This follows much scrutiny in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc where elections have in recent years been disupted.

However, Botswana showed prior to, during and after October 30 why it is a beacon of democracy in the region and the continent, with no major incidents reported and no vote rigging claims.

Presidential candidates also participated at a televised dialogue ahead of the watershed election.

Late Thursday, while the prospects looked bright for UDC, the BDP was on uncharted waters, with indications it will suffer its biggest setback since it started governing in 1966.

The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), supported by former President Ian Khama, after its breakout from the ruling party, was a dark horse.

Observers noted that in 2019, opposition parties won a combined 19 seats in Parliament, but on Thursday, they already had amassed 31 seats (19 for UDC) and the BDP with none, as vote counting was ongoing. A total of 61 seats are up for contest.

In Botswana, the National Assembly is directly elected, and in turn elects the president.

“It’s still too early to call the election results yet,” said commentator Spencer Mogapi.

“But the ruling Botswana Democratic Party is, as of now, operating in an alien territory. They have never been here before. They have a mountain to climb.”

Boko (54) has contested for a third time. He sparked a social media craze on Thursday night when he proclaimed, “Change is here.”

He warned party agents against complacency.

“Let us continue to maintain vigilance and discipline in monitoring these elections to the end,” the trained lawyer and jurist said.

“We will celebrate once the job is complete, not now. It is not over yet until the final ballot is counted,” he added.

While the opposition has been mobilising in recent years, the ruling party has been its own enemy. It has been besieged by infighting, with Masisi (63) accused of dictatorship and purging opponents wishing to stand against him in intra-party elections since coming to power in 2014.

Masisi succeeded Khama, who was later influential in the formation of BPF by members who broke away from the governing party.

The success of the UDC in the ongoing process is attributed to his message of job creation and inclusive economic growth resonating with the youth in the former British colony of 2,5 million people, with a land area the size of France.

– CAJ News