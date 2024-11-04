Foreign nationals nabbed in Nigeria cyber crime blitz

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – AUTHORITIES have arrested 130 individuals, mainly foreign nationals, in one of Nigeria’s most severe crackdowns against cyber crime.

Of those arrested by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), 113 are foreign nationals, comprising 87 males and 26 females primarily of Chinese and Malaysian origin.

Police said the suspects’ 17 Nigerian collaborators comprised four males and 13 females.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, said they had been arrested for their alleged involvement in high-level cyber crime, hacking and activities that threatened national security.

The weekend operations, conducted through a coordinated raid, comprised officers of the Nigeria Police Force Command of the capital Abuja and the National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC).

Computers and other devices were confiscated as part of evidence to be presented in court.

“We are investigating the matter and scientifically analysing the exhibits recovered from them,” Adejobi said.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of our investigations. We will update the public on the outcomes of our investigations as and when due,” the police spokesperson added.

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) reports that Nigeria, West Africa’s largest economy, loses an estimated US$500 million to cyber crime annually.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is also prioritising the fight against cyber criminality.

– CAJ News