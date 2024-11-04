Mauritius lifts social media ban pre-election

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – MAURITIUS is in the spotlight ahead of next week’s elections after implementing a ban on social media.

The ban has been lifted this past weekend but through the restrictions, the Indian Ocean island nation has joined an unenviable list of African countries that have in recent years jammed the internet.

It is the latest after fellow Southern African nation, Mozambique, where a ban has been in place during post-election protests.

On Friday, the Information and Communications Technology Authority (ICTA) of Mauritius reported it was suspending access to all social media platforms until November 11, the day after the elections.

The regulator said this was in response to “concerns regarding illegal postings that constitute a serious threat to national security and public safety.”

The move is empowered by the Information and Communication Technologies Act (2001) to “take steps to regulate or curtail the harmful and illegal content on the internet and other information and communication services.”

Human rights and internet freedom groups in Mauritius and the region criticised the order, prompting the regulator to reverse the decision.

“ICTA hereby informs the public that, following recent developments and in consultation with relevant authorities, the temporary suspension of access to social media platforms is lifted,” it stated.

The authority said this decision followed a comprehensive review of the situation.

“The ICT Authority reiterates its commitment to upholding the principles of national security and public safety, while ensuring regulated access to information and communication services.”

Felicia Anthonio, campaign manager at Access Now, said the lifting of the ban was a win for human rights.

“We urge the authorities to keep it (internet) on all the time,” she said.

The ruling Militant Socialist Movement (MSM), headed by incumbent Prime Minister, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, will compete against the Labour Party (LP) and the Mauritian Militant Movement (MMM).

Jugnauth, who has been in power since 2017, aims to secure another term for his party.

– CAJ News