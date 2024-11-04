Strengthening a Multipolar World Discussed at the “Creating the Future” International Symposium

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE formation of a new world order and the prospects for international relations were key topics at the “Future of a Multipolar World” panel discussion held at the “Creating the Future” International Symposium at the National Center “Russia.”

“Today, in this era of rapid change, we are, of course, interested in having scientists, thinkers, futurists, and visionaries—those with imagination and the ability to think unconventionally—look beyond the horizon and contribute to understanding current processes, forecasting, and shaping new forms of international life that will align with evolving realities. These should, in my view, be based on the enduring principles of the UN Charter. If these principles aren’t upheld, it’s not because they are flawed or unjust. They are fair, which is precisely why the West does not want to follow them, because justice is not a feature of the world system that the West has built and wishes to maintain, despite the objective historical trend toward multipolarity,” stated Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Lavrov emphasized that the entire millennium-long history of Russian statehood, which will be showcased at the National Center “Russia,” should serve as a powerful catalyst for creative civic engagement within Russian society. He also noted that the outcomes of discussions at the Symposium will provide valuable insights for active policymakers.

“I would venture to suggest contemplating when, or if, the West might come to its senses and regain its conscience. Such a topic, in my opinion, would be of interest. And when the West—where there are, after all, many intelligent people—realizes that neo-colonial ambitions are damaging, even to themselves, and that arrogance undermines their reputation… I also encourage you to imagine what the global majority might do to expedite the awakening of our Western colleagues, who, for the future of their own people, must realize that they need to behave appropriately,” he added.

Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, highlighted the growing role of BRICS in the global economy. He emphasized that future economic growth will be driven by those countries represented at the BRICS Summit held in Kazan in 2024.

“BRICS countries must play a pivotal role in creating conditions for this growth—through technology, workforce development, logistics, finance, and a multitude of initiatives that have been developed at BRICS forums, are actively progressing, and will drive the economy forward,” emphasized Oreshkin.

He noted that BRICS’ ideology attracts nations due to its commitment to two core principles: consensus in decision-making and a focus on a positive agenda. The alliance aims to jointly seek ways to improve the world, foster development, and enhance people’s quality of life.

“Russia and other BRICS countries take a proactive stance. Some things are better done quietly, without drawing attention. Today, we’re talking about how the Russian economy emerged from the pressure of recent years. This was possible thanks to proactive policies, particularly since 2014. Numerous institutions were created within the Russian economy, providing a solid foundation. In 2022, we did not merely respond to negative pressure from Western countries; we took proactive measures that not only minimized negative impacts but also yielded significant positive benefits,” Oreshkin added.

Other panelists included Karin Kneissl, Director of the Geopolitical Observatory on Key Issues in Russia (Center “G.O.R.K.I.”) at St. Petersburg State University and former Foreign Minister of Austria (2017–2019), and John Stewart Durrant, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation in St. John’s, Canada.

“The scale of this Symposium is truly impressive. It is crucial to talk about the future, and in doing so, we discuss the confidence with which we move toward it. Perhaps I’m a bit old-fashioned in my views on diplomacy, but I still believe that healthy curiosity, dialogue, and a human-centered approach are vital in relations between countries. It is, after all, people who build relationships between states,” emphasized Karin Kneissl.

John Stewart Durrant noted that shared human values are essential for the global community to achieve a bright future within a multipolar world.

“In today’s world of hard power and conflicts, soft power is becoming increasingly important. People need to understand each other. Love, compassion, neutrality, impartiality, and respect for one another will help us ensure a brighter future,” said Durrant.

The panel discussion was moderated by political analyst Dmitry Simes.

The “Creating the Future” International Symposium takes place from November 4-6, bringing together scientists, researchers, futurists, science fiction writers, and government officials from 101 countries, including Russia, India, Italy, Iran, China, the UAE, Serbia, the USA, and France.

The program includes over 60 sessions covering four main themes: the future of humanity, the future of technology, the future of a multipolar world, and the future of civilizations. Program details and event broadcasts are available at https://future.russia.ru/.

The “Creating the Future” International Symposium is the inaugural event of the National Center “Russia,” established on July 1, 2024, by decree of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

The center is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the “Russia” International Forum and Exhibition, showcasing the achievements of the country and its citizens. The center’s activities involve federal government agencies, state-owned companies, corporations, and regional authorities.

