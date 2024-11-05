Nissan officially opens new SA headquarters

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NISSAN South Africa has officially opened its new operational headquarters, located in Irene, the capital city of Pretoria.

The office will serve as the hub for the company’s administrative and strategic functions in South Africa and its Independent Markets Africa division.

It will enhance collaboration, streamline processes and better serve its customers, explained Nissan South Africa and Independent Markets Africa managing director, Maciej Klenkiewicz.

It also reinforces Nissan’s commitment to providing a productive and progressive work environment for the team.

The management, sales, marketing, corporate finance and communications departments will be based at Irene, with the manufacturing operation continuing unchanged at Rosslyn as it has for the last six decades.

“It’s a decision that makes sense in terms of our strategy to build the business here and across Africa,” said Klenkiewicz.

“In almost every other country, the corporate headquarters of any automotive OEM are physically disassociated from the manufacturing section, to allow company executives, the finance team, sales staff, and dealer network liaisons to become more accessible and develop closer contact with the end user, whether retail, fleet, or government.”

For years, Nissan’s head office and marketing functions were housed in Sandton, Johannesburg, before it moved to Midrand in 2004 and then in 2007 to its current premises at the Rosslyn site, where it built the first Nissan vehicle in Africa almost 60 years ago.

Nissan is to launch its new Magnite on November 12 in Cape Town.

– CAJ News