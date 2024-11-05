Stormy Uganda weather claims 14 youngsters

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – AT least 14 people, all of them teenagers, have died after a sequence of lightning strikes and thunderstorms in northern Uganda.

No less than 34 others have been injured in the latest weather phenomenon in the east African country.

The deceased are aged between 14 and 18 years-old.

Lightning and floods have been prevalent in the region bordering South Sudan, and peaked on Sunday.

The Palabek refugee settlement, Lamwo district, central Northern region, has experienced the worst of the crisis.

The situation is set to ease, with moderate rainfall forecast over most of the country as the week progresses.

The East African country is prone to weather-related disasters.

In August, 25 people died after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the capital, Kampala.

At least five of them were children.

– CAJ News