BREAKING: African leaders congratulate Trump after US election victory

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOME African leaders have welcomed the election of Donald Trump as the president of the United States.

The veteran leader (78) has been elected as the 47th president, marking a comeback to the White House after losing polls held four years ago in a suspected vote rigging.

Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, led the congratulatory messages.

“I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term,” the Ethiopian premier stated.

Hakainde Hichilema, the Zambian president, said, “The historic achievement of being elected as the 45th and 47th President of the US is not only testament to the confidence the American people have in his leadership, but a demonstration of the free will to choose leaders.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe said, “The world needs more leaders who speak for the people.”

“Zimbabwe stands ready to work with you and the American people to build a better, more prosperous and more peaceful world.”

Mnangagwa is also the chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc.

His country has however endured strained relations with the US over the past two decades over allegations of human rights abuses and electoral fraud.

However, Zimbabwe vehemently rejected the allegations accusing the US and its Western Europe’s illegal embargoes after Harare had reclaimed its land from the estimated 4, 000 white farmers.

Rigathi Gachagua, the recently-ousted deputy president of Kenya, described Trump’s election as “one of the greatest political comebacks of our generation.”

“Your victory is clear proof that resilience and a never-say-die attitude will always trump obstacles on the path to your destiny,” Gachagua stated.

