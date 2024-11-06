Children caught in Mozambique post-election crossfire

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – CHILDREN are reportedly among civilians killed during the ongoing post-election protests in Mozambique.

In another affront to children’s rights, schooling has screeched to a halt in some parts of the country.

This indicates the electoral crisis in the Southern African country spiraling into a human rights catastrophe.

According to reports by human rights groups, this week, police killed a ten-year-old girl during a protest in the capital, Maputo.

Last week, police allegedly shot dead a 14-year-old boy during a demonstration in the coastal region of Zambezia.

Mozambique has been restless since the October 9 poll, which the electoral body recently declared was won by ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) presidential candidate, Daniel Chapo.

His opponents allege vote rigging.

“In Botswana the elections were fine and the will of the people was quickly respected,” said prominent activist, Cidia Chissungo.

“In the United States, in less than 24 hours, it seems like everyone knows the direction as well. In Mozambique, people have to be killed, including children so that FRELIMO can remain in power,” Chissungo argued.

Amnesty International reports that security forces have killed at least 20 people.

“This outrageous chapter in Mozambique’s history must end now. Perpetrators must be brought to justice,” said Khanyo Farise, Amnesty International Deputy Director for East and Southern Africa.

But the government has warned it might deploy the army.

In the southwestern Ressano Garcia area, bordering South Africa, some schools have been closed and children sent home because of violence.

The violence emanated from an immigration officer allegedly shooting dead a civilian.

It has prompted South African authorities to close the border.

Maputo is among the provinces most tense and this week, protesters destroyed a statue of the outgoing president, Filipe Nyusi.

Across the country, the internet has been throttled, in response to protests.

On Wednesday afternoon, Netblocks, which tracks cyber security and digital governance, reported that traffic data showed Mozambique had emerged from a third day of curfew-style mobile internet blackouts.

“However, social media platforms remain restricted as authorities continue to impose measures to curtail protests over disputed election results,” it stated.

Mozambique is synonymous with violence, including a civil war that left over 1 million people dead between 1977 and 1992.

Currently, the climate change-afflicted country is enduring a deadly insurgency by Islamist groups north of the country.

– CAJ News