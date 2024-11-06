Food Security Discussed at the International Symposium “Creating the Future”

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AT the International Symposium “Creating the Future,” held at the National Center “Russia,” a roundtable titled “Food Security and the Food of the Future” took place.

Participants discussed how advancements in agricultural technologies will transform food products.

It was noted that agriculture in Russia is experiencing a boom. New enterprises are being modernized and established in the agricultural sector, turning it into a high-tech industry driving intensive development.

The distinctive feature of agricultural progress in Russia is not aimed at replacing traditional food but making its production more accessible while maintaining high quality and natural properties.

“One of the main goals is to develop technologies to a level where agriculture does not negatively impact the environment. Considering the rapid pace of digital technology development, future food production should be technologically advanced, with products that are safe and beneficial for consumers. Confectionery and alcoholic products, in particular, need significant changes to make them less harmful,” noted Oksana Kuznetsova, Director of the Gorbatov Federal Research Center for Food Systems at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Experts emphasized that progress in the agricultural sector has several trends—from the production of organic products to the use of alternatives to traditional animal and plant proteins. Mehrdad Chayichi, Professor at the Committee on Agricultural Research and Education at Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture, highlighted the importance of focusing not only on development but also on preserving the knowledge of past generations to shape the food of the future.

“We need to use modern technologies while also drawing on past experiences, which are nearly lost today. In our pursuit of an easier life, we now face challenges such as air pollution, water resource depletion, and others. We need to return to traditional growing methods and conduct more research aimed at creating safe and healthy food,” concluded Mehrdad Chayichi.

A participant from Africa contributing at the International Symposium for Creating the Future on Food Security and Food of the Future held at the National Center in Russia recently

Milan Kumar Lal, Senior Researcher at the Rice Institute in India, pointed out that the industry needs research to help produce enough food despite climate changes.

“India, one of the hottest countries, faces water shortages, which are critical for growing rice, wheat, and other crops. To address this challenge, we are exploring and implementing genome editing technology. We are also striving to reduce food waste, as a large portion of products becomes unsuitable due to transportation or improper storage,” said Milan Kumar Lal.

John Aggrey, Head of the Center for the Development of Ghana-Russia Relations and Commercial Partnership, noted that resolving food security issues requires territorial, labor, and financial resources that are often directed to other sectors in many countries.

“Land, labor resources, and finance are the most important components needed to elevate food security to a new level. Humanity has been unsuccessfully fighting hunger for centuries, so Africa, like the rest of the world, needs to intensify and biologize agricultural production,” concluded John Aggrey.

Sergey Ivanov, Executive Director and Board Member at “EFKO,” expressed that producers should aim to create food that is affordable, beneficial, and meets quality standards, while also ensuring that its production does not harm the environment. Elena Pakina, Doctor of Agricultural Sciences and Director of the Agrarian Technology Institute at RUDN University, added that agricultural science is currently booming, with a trend toward organic farming that meets all food safety criteria.

The roundtable also included contributions from Alexander Yanenko, Professor at the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center, and Alexey Evtushenko, a Soviet and Russian science fiction writer and poet. The event was moderated by Elvira Dovletyarova, Doctor of Biological Sciences and Director of the Agrarian Technology Institute at RUDN University.

The International Symposium “Creating the Future” runs from November 4 to 6, featuring scientists, researchers, futurists, science fiction writers, and government representatives from 101 countries, including Austria, Argentina, Armenia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Egypt, India, Spain, Italy, Iran, China, Canada, Kuwait, the UAE, the USA, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Syria, Turkey, France, and others.

The program includes over 60 sessions across four main areas: the future of humanity, the future of technology, the future of a multipolar world, and the future of civilizations. Event details and broadcasts are available at https://future.russia.ru/.

An unidentified participant paying close attention at the ongoing International Symposium for Creating the Future on Food Security and Food of the Future held at the National Center in Russia recently

The “Creating the Future” Symposium is the first event of the National Center “Russia,” established on July 1, 2024, by decree of President Vladimir Putin. The center is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the International Exhibition Forum “Russia” and showcasing the achievements of the country and its people. Federal authorities, state companies, corporations, and regional representatives are involved in the center’s activities.

