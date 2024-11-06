Major shift in global ransomware landscape

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – RANSOMWARE remains the top cyber threat, with RansomHub quickly emerging as the fastest-growing group.

The group is operating through Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS), a cyber crime business model where ransomware operators write software and affiliates pay to launch attacks using said software.

CheckPoint Research’s (CPR’s) latest report reveals that as of September 2024, RansomHub accounted for 19 percent of all ransomware victims published in shame sites, marking a shift in the cyber criminal landscape.

Meanwhile, Lockbit, once dominant, has seen a significant decline, responsible for only 5 percent of new victims, many of which were recycled from previous attacks.

“These findings reflect a transition in the ransomware ecosystem, as new actors adopt advanced tactics, including data extortion and remote encryption, which challenge traditional security defenses across various industries,” said Shayimamba Conco, Security Evangelist, Check Point Software Technologies.

The report also highlights critical vulnerabilities in key sectors, with industrial manufacturing and education being the most heavily targeted by ransomware groups, particularly in the United States.

Since its inception in February 2024, RansomHub has grown rapidly, targeting US-based companies, including notable victims in the healthcare sector, despite its stated policy of avoiding non-profits and hospitals.

Sergey Shykevich, Group Manager: Products, Research and Development at Check Point Software Technologies, said RansomHub’s rapid growth and advanced tactics like remote encryption were reshaping the ransomware landscape.

“It’s crucial that organizations adopt AI-powered and proactive threat prevention to stay ahead of these emerging threats,” Shykevich said.

– CAJ News