Mozambique-SA border closed after post-election violence

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE closure of the Mozambique-South Africa border will have implications on the economies of both countries.

It is a result of the post-election crisis in Mozambique, the northeastern neighbour of Africa’s largest economy.

South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA) closed the Lebombo Crossing Point as of Wednesday due to ongoing protests in Ressano Garcia, following the presidential elections in early October.

BMA decided to close the crossing point after protesters set vehicles on fire on the Mozambican side.

South African authorities are advising travelers to use alternative routes until the situation stabilizes, but there are no signs of stability as demonstrations persist.

There is an increased security presence at the crossing point.

Crisis24 noted disruptions to cross-border transport and local traffic were also probable until tensions eased.

“Protests denouncing the border closure are possible if trade disruptions continue for an extended period,” it forecast.

Lembombo is 100 km west of Mbombela, the closest South African metropolitan, and 81 km northwest of Maputo, the Mozambique capital.

Mozambicans have taken to the streets against the announcement of the results of the October 9 general election.

Daniel Chapo, of the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) was announced the winner but his rivals claim the elections were rigged.

– CAJ News