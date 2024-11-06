Sudan telecoms crisis suffers funding setbacks

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) is racing against time to raise US$6,3 million to keep the humanitarian community connected amid the telecommunications crisis in war-torn Sudan.

So far, the appeal by ETC is only 5 percent funded and with the end of 2024 on the horizon, the target is unlikely to be met.

The United Kingdom Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office has been the sole contributor this year, with £240 385 ($311 361).

“Therefore, an additional US$6 million is still required to meet the funding objectives for 2024,” appealed Richard Egwangu, ETC coordinator.

Amid the lack of funding, ETC is currently using the funds carried over from 2023.

The organisation has raised concern that the funds were not expected to last until the end of the year.

“The ETC is calling for supplementary funds to cover this shortfall,” Egwangu appealed.

ETC, a global network of organisations that work together to provide shared communications services in humanitarian emergencies, has despite the challenges, and utilizing some funds carried over from last year made some breakthroughs in 2024.

It purchased US$3 million worth of equipment from the United States-based wireless infrastructure provider, Cambium Networks, for aid workers.

Import authorisations were received for shipment of some radio and point-to-point equipment from Nairobi, Kenya in the final week of October. Supplies were airlifted into Port Sudan.

There are plans to expand the reach of the 1GB internet download speed-dedicated undersea cable activated in August.

In the middle of a war that started in April 2023, Sudan faces major challenges with its telecommunications infrastructure and connectivity services, with many areas facing regular internet blackouts and power outages.

Partial restoration of services by operators Sudani and Zain has provided limited connectivity.

Consequently, Sudan relies heavily on satellite communication services as a viable option for data connectivity.

– CAJ News