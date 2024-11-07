MTN donates to Eastern Cape flood victims

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE MTN South Africa Foundation has donated R250 000 to communities affected by flooding in the Eastern Cape.

The funds have been donated to Gift of the Givers to purchase and distribute essential food parcels to the affected communities.

Distribution of food parcels began last week and is scheduled to conclude this week.

This humanitarian effort is being executed in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Metro Municipality with the participation of the Mayor, Babalwa Lobishe, and Yolisa Pali, the Member of the Mayoral Committee for Corporate Services.

Arthur Mukhuvha, General Manager of the MTN SA Foundation, said, the extended partnership with Gift of the Givers during the 2024 financial year saw MTN actively responding and assisting affected communities with much-needed and immediate support following devastating storms, heavy rains, flooding and tornado in the Eastern Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Limpopo and Western Cape provinces.

“At the MTN SA Foundation, we are privileged to support initiatives and programs that have real impact on South Africans,” he said.

“Through our partnership with Gift of the Givers, we are further able to extend our work to directly support communities affected by disasters, providing help where it’s needed most,” Mukhuvha said.

Heavy rains have been affecting the Eastern Cape since October 21, leaving entire neighbourhoods flooded, roads and bridges destroyed, and at least 10 people dead, including four children.

This is blamed on climate change.

“We take pride in being able to allocate our resources and collaborate with our chosen partners to alleviate the hardships faced by these communities and assist them in not only rebuilding but also forging brighter and more hopeful futures,” Mukhuvha concluded.

– CAJ News