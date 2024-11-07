Newbies disrupt Zimbabwe Premiership

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE ambitious Simba Bhora has shred the history books in Zimbabwe where the league has for decades been the preserve of teams from the major cities and lately clubs bankrolled by minerals-rich companies.

It is the first side from the Mashonaland Central province to clinch the title, following a 1-0 away to bottom side Arenel Movers at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.

Traditionally, sides from Bulawayo and the capital city Harare have dominated the Premiership since independence in 1980.

That dominance ended in 2017 when Midlands side, FC Platinum, was the first side outside those two cities to win the title.

This heralded the dominance by clubs thriving on sponsorships by companies mining the lucrative mineral.

FC Platinum’s success was only halted by Mashonaland West namesake, Ngezi Platinum, which won a maiden title last season.

Both sides are fairly new but, coached by former Dynamos midfielder Tonderai Ndiraya, Simba Bhora’s winning the league title is extraordinary.

They were only formed in 2008 and promoted after winning the 2021/22 first division.

Go Buju Go, as Simba Bhora followers call them, are based in Shamva in the Mazowe Valley region. Owned by local businessman Simba Ndoro, the champions-elect play their games at the modest Wadzanai Stadium.

From independence, the title was won by the sides from Bulawayo and Harare.

FC Platinum won four successive titles before Ngezi Platinum halted their run last season.

With two rounds of matches to play, and following their win on Wednesday afternoon, Simba Bhora has secured 66 points, and an unassailable lead over second-placed FC Platinum, on 57 points.

Ngezi are third on 48 points, with a game in hand.

Dynamos (20 titles), Highlanders (7) and Caps United (5) are historically the most supported sides but have been the victims of the cash-rich newbies disrupting the beautiful game in the football-mad country.

– CAJ News