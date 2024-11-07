Tech to spearhead Namibia’s revamped economic blueprint

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – ADVANCING information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, driving digital transformation, shaping Artificial Intelligence (AI) policies and programmes as well as enhancing cyber security.

These are to feature prominently in implementing Namibia’s National Development Plan (NDP6).

This is the sixth blueprint of the Southern African country’s economic journey.

“The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) is proactively preparing for its key role in the implementation of the NDP6,” said Audrin Mathe, the ministry’s executive director.

He emphasised the importance of laying a strong foundation to ensure the ministry could effectively support the Southern African nation’s economic infrastructure in the near future.

Mathe said with its current strategic plan, developed two years ago, nearing completion, the ministry was now focused on developing a new strategy that aligned with the objectives of NDP6.

“MICT’s executive management is planning to strengthen its resolve in implementing the NDP6 through a well-wrought ministerial strategic plan that will span five years,” he said in an update.

Implemented by the National Planning Commission (NPC), NDP6 is the sixth plan in the series of national development plans that outlines the objectives and aspirations of the country, in the remaining period of the long-term Vision 2030.

