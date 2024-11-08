Huawei’s pledge to grow South Africa’s digital economy

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE need for actionable steps to grow South Africa’s digital economy took centre stage at the recent, inaugural Huawei Cloud Summit in Johannesburg.

Commenting on Huawei’s role in unlocking digital growth, Jacquline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, stressed that without tech-savvy talent at the core of a digital ecosystem, “there are no real skills to understand and develop digital platforms.”

She stressed the importance of talent pipelines and why they are central to Huawei Cloud’s approach to supporting digital transformation in South Africa.

The executive said “We have a vision to combine industry knowledge with public cloud technology.”

She added that Huawei Cloud’s goal is to use its industry-leading international expertise to foster a strong digital ecosystem in South Africa.

Alfred Mmoto, Acting Deputy Director-General at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, spoke about the government’s role in laying a path towards a digital future.

“We would like to create an investment-friendly environment for data and cloud services,” he said.

“As we encourage investment, we also want to create a deeper trust environment where everybody has the confidence to participate in our digital economy.”

Legislation like the Protection of Personal Information Act and policies like the National Data and Cloud Policy are some key signs of the intention to enable digital industry innovation and growth.

Artificial intelliegence (AI)I and cloud computing are seen as offering advantages in the race to grow South Africa’s economy and digital prowess.

As the country moves toward creating a new digital landscape and strives to unlock new growth opportunities, Huawei Cloud has pledged to play a part in building thriving and prosperous local digital systems.

– CAJ News