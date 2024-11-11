Botswana, US election developments grip Zambia

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – SEEMINGLY buoyed by the recent political developments in Botswana, some opposition parties, civil society organizations and pressure groups have launched an alliance to topple the ruling party in the 2026 elections.

Former president, Edgar Lungu, aiming for a comeback similar to the one staged by Donald Trump in the United States elections, has emerged as the presidential candidate of the coalition, called the Tonse Alliance.

Lungu served one term until his defeat in the 2021 polls to current president, Hakainde Hichilema.

He quit politics but announced his return late in 2023, amid infighting in his Patriotic Front (PF).

Lungu’s profile has been rising again, largely because of alleged efforts by the current administration to stifle his comeback through the courts and a crackdown on members of his family, including his wife, former first lady, Esther Lungu.

“I pledge that I will not let you down as your 2026 presidential candidate,” the former president (67) said.

“With your support and the support of the collective Zambians, victory is certain,” Lungu said as he confirmed participation in the next election.

During his reign from 2015, critics accused him of turning the Southern African country into a dictatorship.

It also was the first African country, in 2020, to default from its Eurobond date.

Yet, Lungu accuses Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) of plunging Zambia into “economic turmoil, engaging in bad governance, destroying constitutionalism, oppressing citizens and lamentably failing to deliver public services and campaign promises.”

“Make no mistake, this fight is not merely about removing the UPND from the government. It is about restoring the wellbeing of the Zambian people,” Lungu said.

The Tonse Alliance leadership, led by Vice Chairperson, Prof. Apostle Dan Pule, has presented the Constitution of the alliance to Lungu.

The Alliance partners also took time to brief President Lungu on their planned activities to engage stakeholders and the people of Zambia.

Tonse Alliance was launched on Thursday, 7th November 2024, and proceeded to adopt President Lungu as presidential candidate.

“The aim of the organisation was to mobilise the people of Zambia and to prepare them to actively participate in the 2026 elections,” said alliance spokesperson, Sean Tembo.

Mark Simuuwe, political expert and UPND consultant, said of Lungu, “He is comparing himself to Donald Trump, whom he had bad relations with after chasing the US Ambassador from Zambia, and Donald Trump responded by downgrading Zambia’s US Embassy to De’ Charge D Affairs.”

The governments also clashed on the issue of gay rights.

Zambia is a neighbour to Botswana, where peaceful elections resulted in the opposition unseating the ruling party, and Mozambique, where disputed elections have plunged the country into deadly chaos.

– CAJ News