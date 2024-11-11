MTN rolls out low-cost 4G smartphone in Zambia

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – MTN Zambia is complementing the government’s efforts to close the digital divide, with the historic rollout of the Alola 4G smartphone.

This is part of efforts to make more 4G devices affordable as the Southern African country phases out older cellular network technology.

There has been concern that high prices for devices using new technologies were prohibitive to the phaseout of up to 3G.

Priced at K695 (US$25,39), the Alola smartphone offers 3GB of data per month for three months, 32GB of storage, dual-SIM capability, a 2500mAh battery and access to a vast range of apps on the Android Store, among other features.

It is now available at MTN Zambia service centres nationwide following its launch in the Chawama township of the capital Lusaka on Saturday.

MTN hosted officials from the government and Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA).

“The Alola smartphone aims to bridge the digital divide and enable more Zambians to access digital services and enjoy the benefits of the digital world,” Abbad Reda, MTN Zambia Chief Executive Officer, said.

Felix Mutati, Minister of Technology and Science, commended the operator for introducing the low-budget smartphone, adding this would enable Zambians to engage in digital learning, access government services, and explore online business opportunities.

He described the smartphone as a “game-changing phone” and the cheapest smart phone on the Zambia market.

Mutati disclosed the Southern African country had a low smartphone penetration, at about 36 percent.

MTN Zambia has the second-largest market share of 32,6 percent in a country with over 21,1 million subscribers, as per the 2023 Annual Market Report by ZICTA.

– CAJ News