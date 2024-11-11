Podcasts come of age at the inaugural South African podcast awards

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – PODCASTING has officially come of age in South Africa, a milestone celebrated with the inaugural South African Podcasters Awards (SAPA) held on Saturday, 2 November.

This historic event saw watch parties and gatherings nationwide, connecting creators and fans in honour of a medium that has evolved from niche to mainstream. Formed to support and celebrate South African podcasters, the SA Podcasters Guild includes over 300 creators from genres as varied as comedy, business, music, and true crime, representing the rich diversity of voices that shape the South African podcast landscape.

Globally, the podcast industry has surged in recent years, transforming into a cultural and economic force. With an estimated global audience of over 500 million listeners in 2024, podcasting is seeing unparalleled growth, with major platforms like Spotify and Apple investing heavily to capture new audiences and develop exclusive content.

The United States alone has projected podcast listener numbers to surpass 100 million by the end of this decade, while in South Africa, listener figures are expected to reach 4.8 million by 2027. This demand reflects a growing appetite for on-demand, niche content, and brands are increasingly turning to podcasts as an intimate and effective channel for digital engagement and advertising.

The awards embody this momentum within South Africa, recognising the range and quality of content being produced locally. “South African podcasting has entered an exciting new phase,” said Gavin Kennedy of Solid Gold Podcasts. “What we’re seeing now is not only a rise in the number of podcasts but a heightened standard of production and storytelling. Podcasts have become powerful spaces for authentic conversations, cultural exchange, and learning. This awards ceremony honours those who are driving that change.” The SAPAs were established not only to celebrate outstanding achievements but also to unify the community and support podcasting’s growth as a formidable medium in South Africa’s media landscape.

The awards evening spotlighted South Africa’s top podcasts, with Solid Gold Podcasts emerging as a standout. The eleven Solid Gold winners were:

Gold:

Podcast of the Year: Solid Gold Story Time with Lynn Joffe

Best Innovation and Creativity: Solid Gold Story Time with Lynn Joffe

Kids, Parenting & Family: Solid Gold Story Time with Lynn Joffe

Arts & Literature: The Story Explorer with Christi Sa

Silver:

Best Content: ZedAlpha with Dean McCoubrey from MySociaLife

Kids, Parenting & Family: ZedAlpha with Dean McCoubrey from MySociaLife

Best Production: Solid Gold Story Time with Lynn Joffe

Bronze:

Business: On Change with Petro du Pisani

Society & Culture: Youth Tell All from SAIIA

Wellness & Relationships: The Power of Sleep with Restonic

Arts & Literature: The Reading Room with Melanie Walker

YouTube link of awards event https://youtu.be/DPpG-41js-Q

Additional winners reflect the breadth of South Africa’s podcasting talent. Arena Holdings, Pippa Hudson, JacPods, MySociaLife and The Real Network each took home awards in various categories, illustrating the industry’s commitment to delivering content that resonates with diverse audiences across society, wellness, business, and the arts.

South Africa’s podcast industry is set for further expansion, with brands increasingly realising the power of podcasts to connect with highly engaged, loyal listeners. Globally, advertising revenues within podcasting reached $4 billion in 2024 as marketers tap into the medium’s ability to reach niche audiences in a way that feels authentic and personal.

In conclusion, the first year of the SA Podcasters Guild marks a milestone in recognising the contributions of South African podcasters and laying the groundwork for a future where South African voices are increasingly prominent, both locally and globally. As the industry continues to evolve, the entity aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and international reach, ensuring that the unique perspectives of South African creators reach audiences worldwide.

For more information, watch the SAPG Awards event on YouTube or visit the South African Podcasters Guild’s website at www.sapg.co.za.

NB: This article has been published on CAJ News Africa because of media partnership with Journalism Web.

– CAJ News