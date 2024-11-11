SA paddling star Kira Bester wins at the Hong Kong Mox Dragon Run 2024

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African youth paddling sensation, Kira Bester, has once again demonstrated her prowess by successfully defending her title at the 2024 Hong Kong Mox Dragon Run this past weekend. Bester, who was recently crowned the overall 2024 ICF Female Ocean Racing World Champion, showcased her determination and skill in the challenging 23km race from the Clear Water Bay Golf and Country Club to St. Stephen’s Beach in Stanley Bay.

At just 23 years old and the youngest female competitor, Bester clinched victory with an impressive 44-second lead over New Zealand’s Danielle Richards. Fellow South African paddlers Michelle Burn and Melanie van Niekerk secured third and fourth places respectively, with Hong Kong’s Hock Wing Winnie Wong completing the top five. Bester’s time of 1:42:05 placed her fifth overall, only 11 minutes behind the male winner, Cory Hill from Australia.

The men’s race was also dominated by South African talent. Cory Hill claimed victory with a one-minute lead over South African legend Hank McGregor, while Mathew and Josh Fenn, also from South Africa, took third and fourth places. Portugal’s Joao Ruivo Santos secured fifth place in the fiercely competitive field.

Reflecting on her race, Bester said, “It was a full-on race from the start, with no opportunity to take a break. It was a fast start, and I managed to get a good line, breaking away with Danielle and Michelle. We were neck and neck for most of the race, but I managed to open the gap towards the end. The pre-typhoon conditions brought high swells in certain sections and a strong wind that helped with the downwind portions. The final 9km proved challenging with a headwind, especially in the last kilometre.” She added, “I love racing in Hong Kong; it’s a well-organised international event with a friendly paddling community and technical conditions that keep you on your toes.”

Bester is now preparing for her next challenge: the Shaw and Partners WA Race Week in Perth, Western Australia, taking place from 23rd to 29th November. This week-long series consists of five events, each contributing points towards the overall standings. Last year, Bester placed third overall and won the under-23 category. Still under 23, she aims to improve her overall performance this year. “I’m looking forward to these final races before taking a well-deserved break after a long year of training, competing, and completing my final year of studies at the University of Cape Town,” Bester said.

Highlighting her major achievements, Bester reflected on winning the overall ICF Female Ocean Racing title in Madeira in October, calling it the pinnacle of her career so far. “It’s the one title I’ve always wanted and worked so hard for over the past few years,” she said. “Defending my title at this year’s Mox Dragon Run was also special due to the challenging nature of the race, with its tough weather and ocean conditions.”

Bester expressed her satisfaction with last year’s results at the Shaw and Partners WA Race Week but is determined to elevate her performance this year. The 2023 Gorge Downwind Champs at the Columbia River in the United States was a turning point in her international career, followed by her victory in the under-23 category at the ICF Ocean Racing World Championships in Perth and her third-place overall finish at the event. “I’m pleased with my progress so far but want to keep building on it, improve, and stay at the top of my game for as long as possible,” she noted.

Speaking on the quality of local ocean racing in South Africa, Bester said, “Any race in South Africa is on par with the best in the world. Our top paddlers consistently feature on international podiums and claim top spots globally. We host world-class races throughout the year, from the Prescient Freedom Paddle around Robben Island in April to the Pete Marlin in East London in November, the 250km PE2EL from Port Elizabeth to East London in early December, and the 52km Cape Point Challenge in mid-December.” When asked about her favourite local race, she laughed and pointed to the Seadogs Paddle Series in Fish Hoek, which takes place every Friday afternoon from October to March. “It’s my ‘most fun’ event,” she added.

Looking ahead, Bester expressed her excitement about the ICF Ocean Racing World Championships, set to be hosted in Durban next October. “It’s a great opportunity for local South African paddlers to compete on the international stage and for visiting paddlers to experience our renowned downwinds, paddling courses, hospitality, and the beauty of our country.”

As a proud sponsor and supporter of young talent, MySociaLife champions the ambitions of South African youth, to work smarter and excel in all areas of life. Dean McCoubrey, founder of MySociaLife, stated, “We wish Kira Bester the best as she heads to Australia, carrying the South African flag high and showcasing the spirit of our nation—whether in a pool, on a rugby or netball field, or out in the ocean. For the most part, world-class talent is developed through great support, coaches and a mindset of hard work. Well done to all her team and other sponsors too for that all-important work.”

NB: This article has been published on CAJ News Africa because of good media relationship with Journalism Web.

– CAJ News