Tripplo announces Devon Light as new CEO

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa, 11 November 2024 – Tripplo, a leading provider of integrated transport management solutions, has announced the appointment of Devon Light as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Light, who formerly served as Chief Commercial Officer at DPD, brings a wealth of experience and a passion for growth to Tripplo as the company sets its sights on transforming the logistics industry in South Africa and beyond.

Addressing Challenges in the Logistics Industry

The logistics industry is facing significant challenges despite the rapid advancement in off-the-shelf technologies. While there have been huge strides in individual tech solutions, there remains a critical gap in integrating these advancements to benefit the logistics sector fully. Companies often require customisation to leverage these technologies effectively, especially when it comes to enhancing logistics processes with tailored software solutions.

Light’s appointment comes at a crucial time for Tripplo, which aims to fill this gap by providing a transport management system (TMS) that not only integrates existing technologies but also adds specific value to the logistics process. The platform is designed to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and deliver a more cohesive logistics experience for cargo owners, freight brokers, and transporters, with a particular focus on the needs of the South African market.

What Tripplo Does

Tripplo offers an easy-to-use, cost-effective cloud-based TMS that connects logistics companies with vetted transport partners, simplifies cargo assignment, manages rate agreements, and tracks every delivery in real time. By offering an integrated software package, Tripplo eliminates the inefficiencies of disjointed systems, helping businesses transition from outdated manual methods to a unified digital platform that grows with them.

The system goes beyond just managing shipments, providing detailed reporting and analytics, real-time tracking, and digital documentation management, making it a versatile tool for logistics companies seeking to optimise their operations.

Devon Light’s Vision for Tripplo

With his extensive background in commercial logistics and leadership, Light is poised to lead Tripplo into its next chapter of growth and innovation. He is committed to driving the company’s vision of transforming logistics management through smarter technology and a customer-centric approach.

Commenting on his new role, Light said, “I am passionate about growing a business, developing people, and expanding the team. Given the changes in the logistics industry, it’s a fantastic segment to be in. This sector is evolving rapidly, and there is a need for easy-to-use, cost-efficient technology that enhances the logistics experience. I look forward to leading Tripplo as we continue to build a solution that makes logistics management simpler, more efficient, and more accessible.”

– CAJ News