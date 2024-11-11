Vodacom posts modest revenue growth

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Vodacom Group has disclosed revenues of R74 billion (about US$4,2 billion) for the six months ended September 30.

The operator reported this represents a modest increase of 1 percent despite significant foreign exchange headwinds.

Group service revenue growth was 9,9 percent up on a normalised basis, at the higher end of the company’s medium-term target.

Financial services revenue increased by 7,8 percent to R6,7 billion.

The company, headquartered in South Africa, serves a combined 205,6 million customers and 82,9 million financial services customers across the group.

“Celebrating Vodacom’s 30th birthday, connecting 206 million customers and providing financial services to 83 million customers are some of the significant milestones in the Group’s history that I am particularly proud of,” said Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group Chief Executive Officer.

He said the results were achieved in the first half of the current financial year, a period that was characterised by significant currency headwinds and a resilient operational response.

“While our bottom line was impacted by various one-offs, I am confident that we are poised for a stronger second half performance,” Joosub said.

– CAJ News