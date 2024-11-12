Ethiopia most threatened by cyber crime globally

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIA has emerged the most attacked country in the world as cyber security threats escalate across Africa.

According to the Global Threat Index for October 2024 released by Check Point Software Technologies, several African countries appear prominently in the global rankings.

Ethiopia holds the top global position with a Normalised Risk Index of 96,8 reflecting the heightened cyber threat landscape in the region.

Angola and Uganda are also among the most vulnerable. Angola is ranked fourth globally with a Normalised Risk Index of 74, and Uganda is ranked tenth globally with a Normalised Risk Index of 61.

Ghana ranked 12th with a Normalised risk index of 58,2. Nigeria ranked 14th with a Normalised Risk Index of 55,1. Mozambique ranked 16th with a Normalised Risk Index of 53,5. Kenya ranked 18th with a Normalised Risk Index of 53,4.

Maya Horowitz, Vice President of Research at Check Point Software, commented on the current threat landscape.

“The rise of sophisticated infostealers underscores a growing reality. Cyber criminals are evolving their methods and leveraging innovative attack vectors,” Horowitz said.

The official added: “Organisations must go beyond traditional defenses, adopting proactive and adaptive security measures that anticipate emerging threats to counter these persistent challenges effectively.”

This month’s report highlights the rise of Infostealers and the sophistication of attack methods employed by cyber criminals.

Last month researchers discovered an infection chain where fake CAPTCHA pages are being used to distribute Lumma Stealer malware.

FakeUpdates is the most prevalent malware this month with an impact of 6 percent worldwide, followed by Androxgh0st with a global impact of 5 percent and AgentTesla with a global impact of 4 percent.

– CAJ News