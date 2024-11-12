Fresh protests loom in Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – AUTHORITIES have reopened the border between Mozambique and South Africa but the political crisis afflicting the former are far from over.

South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA) announced the reopening of the Lebombo border post effective this week and immediately began clearing the backlog that had accumulated when the border was shut on November 5.

This came amid unrest in the nearby town of Ressano Garcia, Mozambique, following disputed presidential elections in early October.

Skirmishes have led to security services firing rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters attempting to cross the border.

As of Monday, individuals and freight have been transiting through the crossing.

Crisis 24 has forecast additional civil unrest incidents in the coming days, potentially disrupting travel and leading to additional border closures.

It projected increased security to remain near the crossing point in the coming days.

Freight and passenger travel delays remain likely as authorities process backlogs of traffic.

Dangerous driving, especially from impatient trucker drivers, remains likely.

The security think-tank warned that opportunistic looters could target stationary vehicles, including both private and cargo transport vehicles.

Increased congestion is also likely to affect the nearby Mananga Border Post between Eswatini and Mozambique.

The Lebombo border is 100 km east of Mbombela (Nelspruit), South Africa, and 81 km northwest of Maputo, the Mozambique capital, which is the epicentre of the protests.

On Monday, opposition candidate, Venâncio Mondlane, announced new protests from Wednesday to Friday this week.

Mondlane finished second behind the ruling party Front for the Liberation of Mozambique’s (FRELIMO’s) Daniel Chapo, but claims of vote rigging surfaced.

The protests are scheduled for the major cities and key places such as borders and ports. Previous protests have been met with brutality by police, with around 20 people killed.

Michael Masiapato, BMA Commissioner, said, “The BMA and SARS will continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring smooth and secure port of entry operations for the benefit of all South African citizens and the broader trade community,” the BMA said.

SARS is the acronym for South African Revenue Service.

Travelers have been warned to “remain cautious and stay informed of travel updates when planning trips to Mozambique.”

– CAJ News