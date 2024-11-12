MenuMenu

Gems clinch bronze at Scotland netball championships

Zim netball team

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Bureau
HARARE, (CAJ News) – DETERMINED Zimbabwe Gems netball squad have lifted the bronze medal after thrashing Northern Ireland 55-49 at the Celtic International Series played in Scotland.

The Gems, who are ranked number 13 in the world, displayed a sterling performance against their highly ranked Northern Ireland, who are ranked number 11.

The gold medal went to Wales, who beat close rivals Scotland 59-47 to win the inaugural Celtic Cup crown.

The netball games started on 2nd November, and ended on Monday.

– CAJ News

