Gems clinch bronze at Scotland netball championships

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – DETERMINED Zimbabwe Gems netball squad have lifted the bronze medal after thrashing Northern Ireland 55-49 at the Celtic International Series played in Scotland.

The Gems, who are ranked number 13 in the world, displayed a sterling performance against their highly ranked Northern Ireland, who are ranked number 11.

The gold medal went to Wales, who beat close rivals Scotland 59-47 to win the inaugural Celtic Cup crown.

The netball games started on 2nd November, and ended on Monday.

– CAJ News