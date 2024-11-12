Ruling parties suffer crushing defeats in Southern Africa

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – BY conceding defeat in the weekend elections, Mauritius’s ruling party is the second in the region in as many weeks to lose polls to the opposition in Southern Africa.

A peaceful transfer of power is expected after incumbent Prime Minister, Pravind Jugnath, accepted that his party, L’Alliance Lepep, was heading towards a significant defeat.

“The population has decided to choose another team. I wish the country good luck,” the outgoing premier addressed the media on Monday.

In power since 2019, he now has to hand over power to the Alliance Du Changement, led by Navinchandra Ramgoolam, twice a premier minister in the past.

The 77-year-old makes a comeback after ten years.

Although official results had not been announced, on Monday night, the opposition alliance had managed 54 seats in the National Assembly and the Rodrigues People’s Organisation (OPR) two seats.

L’Alliance Lepep had none, with only six seats out of the 62 remaining undecided as counting continued.

This represents a major victory by the Alliance du Changement, an alliance only announced in early October.

It comprises four parties, including Ramgoolam’s Labour Party.

Preparations for the elections were marked by two major events in modern-day Mauritius in October.

Jugnath’s government reached a deal with the United Kingdom (UK) to end the Chagos Archipelago dispute, which dates back to 1965.

The wire-tapping scandal surfaced, which led to the government implementing a social media ban that was to last until after the election but was instead lifted a day later following public objection.

During the scandal, phone calls of numerous journalists, politicians, civil society members and foreign diplomats were reportedly tapped and leaked on the internet. The government and Mauritius Police Force claimed that artificial intelligence (AI) had modified the leaked calls.

At the weekend, there was nearly 80 percent voter turnout, a significant increase from 74 percent in 2014.

This portrayed a desire for change.

The cost of living crisis, corruption and crime are the major issues in the Indian Ocean island of over 1,2 million people.

There is concern over rising drug abuse.

The IMF projects the economy to grow by over 6 percent in 2024.

“We kicked him out. We are finally free,” Nadia Oozerraully, said of the impending exit of Jugnath.

The election result has sent shockwaves in a region where a ruling party (in Botswana) last week lost power for the first time since independence in 1965. It finished last in the poll.

In Mozambique, the governing Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) party is accused of rigging last month’s elections to retain power it has enjoyed since self-rule.

The same has been said of Zimbabwe’s ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) party, which has ruled since 1980.

Young people that are not swayed by the ruling parties’ liberation war credentials are seen as driving this wave of change.

“The rate at which incumbents are losing power in elections in Africa is sounding like a tornado,” analyst, Daron Bartlett, said.

Outside Africa, India Prime Minister Nerandra Modi, was among the first to congratulate the incoming Mauritius premier.

“I wished him great success in leading Mauritius and extended an invitation to visit India. Look forward to working closely together to strengthen our special and unique partnership,” Modi wrote.

