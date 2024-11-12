Rwanda aims to expand premier hackathon to Africa

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda Bureau

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – RWANDA reveals that it has over the past four years empowered more than 1 000 tech startups through its premier pitching hackathon dedicated to youth.

The empowerment of these up-and-coming tech formations is under the Hanga Pitchfest, whose recent edition has just concluded in the East African country.

It was a component of the Youth Connect Africa Summit, under the theme, “Jobs for Youth through Innovative Skilling.”

Following its success, authorities hinted at plans to expand this hackathon to the rest of the continent.

A total of R₣100 million (over US$73 300) was awarded to winners of this year’s competition, with the best-placed firm walking away with half the amount.

Sinc Today, the startup focused on transforming the events industry with its all-in-one platform that enhances event discovery and management, won the grand prize, handed over by the Prime Minister, Edouard Ngirente.

At the event, Rwanda’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, hinted at its expansion.

“Hanga Pitchfest is the fourth edition and in four years, we’ve been able to support over 1 000 startups that have participated in this competition,” she said.

Ingabire added, “We want Hanga Pitchfest to grow beyond just Rwanda to become a continental platform that provides opportunities for young people.”

The ministry as well as the Rwanda Development Board and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) jointly organised the Hanga Pitchfest.

– CAJ News