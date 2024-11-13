Kidnapped Chinese national rescued in South Africa

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African police have rescued a Chinese businesswoman recently kidnapped in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

She was with her bodyguard while exiting her business premises in Kokstad, 170 km southwest of Durban.

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

This was the latest in a string of kidnappings of the Asian nationals in the restive Southern African country.

The bodyguard was later released.

A ransom of R305 000 (about US$17 000) was paid, but the captors did not release the woman.

The perpetrators demanded more money, with a second ransom reportedly at R1,2 million.

It could not be ascertained if the victim was harmed, as well as the location where she was rescued.

Meanwhile, authorities were searching for a Somalian student who was reportedly kidnapped in the central business district Gqebera, formerly Port Elizabeth, late on Saturday.

The victim was reportedly driving with a passenger in the Gelvandale area when they were blocked in by two other vehicles and held at gunpoint.

Police said the victim was robbed and seized while the passenger was left unharmed.

At the time of writing, no ransom demands had been made.

– CAJ News