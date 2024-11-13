Sapphire Technologies expands to Africa

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – SAPPHIRE Technologies, which specialises in tech solutions for the hydrogen and natural gas industry, has expanded into Africa, following a partnership in the Nigerian market.

It has confirmed a strategic deal with Horizon Shores Nigeria Ltd, a leading entity in Nigeria’s upstream and midstream oil and gas sectors with over 17 years of experience.

This collaboration seeks to reshape Nigeria’s energy landscape by deploying Sapphire’s FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpander technology, an advanced energy recovery system designed to capture and convert otherwise wasted pressure energy into clean electricity.

The California-based company believes by partnering with Horizon Shores, it aims to provide clean power solutions across Nigeria’s midstream and upstream sectors, enabling oil and gas operators to enhance energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and improve economic outcomes.

“Our partnership with Horizon Shores is a milestone for Sapphire Technologies as we expand into one of Africa’s most dynamic energy markets,” said Freddie Sarhan, Chief Executive Officer of Sapphire Technologies.

“By leveraging our FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpander technology, Nigeria could see significant gains in energy efficiency and economic resilience, reducing dependence on traditional power sources and fostering a greener future,” Sarhan said.

Over the next three years, Sapphire Technologies and Horizon Shores plan to deploy more than a dozen turboexpander projects, advancing Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy, while generating local jobs and expanding access to affordable power in under-served communities.

The industry’s worth proves Nigeria’s potential as a critical player in the global energy market. As of 2024, the country’s oil and gas market size is expected to reach 4,6 billion cubic feet per day.

Nigeria also holds substantial reserves of crude oil and natural gas, with 37,50 billion barrels of crude oil and condensate and an estimated 209,26 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas as of early 2024.

