UN condemns rights violations in Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations (UN) is concerned over rising tensions after the elections in Mozambique.

This comes amid reports of violence and human rights violations that have reportedly left at least 20 people dead and scores injured.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said, “I have followed with concern the events in Mozambique following the elections and am deeply alarmed by the incidents of violence reported throughout the country.”

“It is essential that post-election grievances are resolved peacefully through inclusive dialogue and independent judicial processes, with respect for human rights and the rule of law. Violence has no place in electoral processes,” Türk said.

The protests that began on October 21 following the assassination of two senior political officials, Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe, have since intensified.

Police have fired live ammunition at protesters and used tear gas indiscriminately.

Hundreds of people have been arbitrarily detained including journalists, lawyers and human rights defenders have been subjected to harassment and intimidation. A police officer has also been killed.

Access to the internet has been restricted, affecting access to information.

Türk called on all stakeholders to act immediately to de-escalate the situation.

“The rights of all in Mozambique must be respected, including the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, including access to information.”

Tensions have been high after Daniel Chapo of the ruling Front for the Liberation (FRELIMO) was announced winner.

– CAJ News