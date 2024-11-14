Axis Communications expands surveillance suite in Africa

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE global leader in security and network surveillance technologies, Axis Communications, pledges to revolutionise surveillance in Africa as Cloud adoption accelerates.

It has launched the AXIS Camera Station Edge (ACS Edge) and AXIS Camera Station Cloud Storage (ACS Cloud Storage) solutions, anticipated to transform network video management through edge cloud capabilities and enhance companies’ physical security and surveillance systems.

Officials said ACS Edge introduces a method of managing video data by processing images directly on the camera.

This eliminates the need for external servers or cloud-based processing, resulting in reduced infrastructure needs, total cost of ownership (TCO), and operational costs.

“With ACS Edge, we are offering a true cam-to-cloud solution, while the rest of our new ACS offering extends our customers the opportunity of on-premise, cloud, and hybrid solutions,” said David Needham, Europe, Middle East and Africa Business Development Programme Manager.

ACS Cloud Storage, a fully managed, secure cloud service available via a subscription licence. ACS Cloud Storage offers long-term video storage, ensuring that footage is accessible regardless of the physical location of the hardware, providing businesses peace of mind.

Needham said with the introduction of ACS Edge and Cloud Storage, the company provided a comprehensive range of options for businesses – whether they require cloud, on-premise, or hybrid surveillance systems.

“AXIS Camera Station is a well-established flagship solution that has proven its reliability across industries, and this new generation will continue to empower customers with total control over their video surveillance systems,” he concluded.

– CAJ News