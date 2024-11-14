Dorsey to headline Africa Bitcoin Conference

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – JACK Dorsey, one of world’s most prominent technology entrepreneurs of his generation, is upbeat at the prospects of Bitcoin in Africa.

The American was speaking ahead of the Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC), where he is to headline the event set for Kenya next month.

Organisers of the summit scheduled for the 9th to 11th December, confirmed their participation, in what is a major development during preparations.

Farida Nabourema, the Togolese activist behind the ABC, expressed excitement at Dorsey’s attendance.

“Having Jack Dorsey on board is a testament to the global significance of our mission,” she said from Lagos.

“We believe that Bitcoin can be a catalyst for positive socio-economic change in Africa, and events like the Africa Bitcoin Conference serve as a platform to materialize this transformation,” she said.

Nabourema quoted Dorsey as commending the conference for its efforts in raising awareness and advancing Bitcoin adoption across Africa.

He stated, “Africa is a region with immense potential for Bitcoin to make a real impact on people’s lives.”

Aged 47, Dorsey is co-founder and previously co-Chief Executive of Twitter.

He is chairman of Block, the American tech firm which developed the Square financial services platform.

In October, Forbes estimated his net worth at US$3,1 billion.

ABC brings together thought leaders, industry experts, and enthusiasts to explore the vast opportunities that Bitcoin offers in the African continent.

The next one will be the third edition.

