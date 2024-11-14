Econet, MTN partner on cross-border cash transfers

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN MoMo and EcoCash have partnered to provide effortless direct cash transfers between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The two are the mobile money services in the respective countries.

The partnership, which brings together the strength of MTN and its popular MoMo app and the extensive reach of EcoCash, operated by Econet Wireless, provides a reliable, efficient and affordable way to move money directly into EcoCash electronic wallets, said Kagiso Mothibi, Chief Executive Officer for Fintech, MTN South Africa.

“Many Zimbabweans in South Africa using MTN MoMo as their mobile money provider can now use EcoCash link, which does away with the need to use expensive and, often, time-consuming traditional remittance channels to get money to loved ones,” Mothibi said.

The send money across Africa link is located inside the MTN MoMo SA App.

The most attractive part of EcoCash is the low remittance fee structure and the ability to withdraw payments made in South African rands as United States dollars at any of the 9 000 EcoCash representation points in Zimbabwe if recipients wish.

In addition, all transfers occur in real-time on the MTN MoMo app and are immediately reflected in the chosen EcoCash wallet across the border.

“The partnership with MTN MoMo marks a significant milestone in strengthening the ties between Zimbabweans in South Africa and their families at home,” said Shepherd Hondo, General Manager International Remittances at EcoCash.

– CAJ News