Huawei, MTN complete first 5.5G network trial

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE completion of the first 5.5G network trial in South Africa marks a milestone in the country’s communications development.

MTN South Africa and Huawei have completed the test at the MTN Head Office in Johannesburg.

MTN is again leveraging the innovative technology of 5.5G to accelerate the journey towards a techno-centric continent, marking the arrival of a new era in African telecommunications.

It is anticipated the deployment of MTN’s 5.5G 10-gigabit experience would promote the development of South Africa’s digital economy through connecting the unconnected and support the enhancement the lives of citizens.

In addition, 5.5G technology includes other features such as all-scenario Internet of Things, integrated communication perception, L4-level autonomous driving networks and green ICT.

Li Chen, Vice President of Sub-Saharan Region of Huawei, said the joint release of 5.5G by MTN South Africa and Huawei, deepened the strategic partnership between the two parties and fully fulfills Huawei’s responsibilities and vision of bringing the most advanced technologies to Africa.

“Bridging the digital divide and accelerating the development of digital economy and the advent of the mobile AI era on the African continent,” Chen said.

Jason Shao, Managing Director of Huawei MTN SA, lauded the milestone.

“Huawei will work together with MTN SA to accelerate digital transformation and create a vibrant, intelligent South Africa,” Shao said.

During this 5.5G mobile network trial, MTN South Africa employed Huawei’s commercial SingleRAN ultra-wideband active-antenna units and applied hybrid beamforming architecture in conjunction with flexible dynamic beam management and Inter-FR carrier aggregation (CA) innovative technologies.

– CAJ News