Mining Week key to revive Nigeria’s economy

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA has committed to a mining industry that anchors national prosperity, supports sustainable growth, and fuels industrialisation.

This is according to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, who says the theme of this year’s Nigeria Mining Week was relevant.

The event will be held from November 18-20 in the capital, Abuja under the theme, “From the Inside Out: Building the Mining Sector to be the Cornerstone of Nigeria’s Economy.”

The minister was addressing the media in Abuja on the eve of the ninth edition of the event.

“It is a powerful forum where we refine our shared vision, aligning our goals to create a robust, self-reliant mining sector,” Alake said.

“Guided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we envision an era in which Nigeria’s mineral wealth serves as the backbone of economic diversification, job creation, and community development, advancing our national interest for the benefit of every Nigerian.”

The event is organised by the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) in collaboration with PwC Nigeria and VUKA Group, while the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development is the official host.

Dele Ayanleke, MAN president, said, the Mining Week has stamped its feet on the sand of the Nigerian mining sector as the premium platform for the assessment of industry progress, setting the future agenda and

showcasing the emerging technologies and methodologies.”

This is through the gathering of international players of latest solution providers and expertise to unlock the potentials of our mineral endowments for wealth creation.

Nigeria’s economy is overly oil-based. The economy has lost its luster as Africa’s largest economy, to fourth.

– CAJ News